Shaping up your business: Biz boot camp set for Oct. 17

Dawn Duncan will be hosting a business "boot camp" this Oct. 17 where she will share her 20-plus years of business experience and knowledge with local business owners and entrepreneurs.

On Oct. 17, Minnesota native Dawn Duncan will make the trek from Fort Collins, Colorado, back to Minnesota to hold a Career and Business "Bootcamp" in Detroit Lakes.

"What I designed is a fall clean up of sorts or a mini boot camp," Duncan said.

Duncan has 20-plus years of business experience including "entrepreneurial endeavors." She is also a trained coach in the career industry who has spent time writing resumes and keynote speaking on better business practices.

"Five years ago I did a career overhaul myself," Duncan said, adding that she moved from a recruiting and career consulting firm to working with "mainly creatives" with Yellowbright Inc., the company she founded, where she does everything from work in band management to acting as a booking and publishing coach for individual artist, as well as other business endeavors.

Her "boot camp," which is the first workshop she will be doing out of state (Colorado), will focus on five main business aspects: time management, marketing, networking, social media and revenue.

"Some (business aspects) will have priority over others," Dundan added, saying it really depends on the individuals who come and ask questions.

In some businesses "networking and marketing have to take precedence," she said, and the focus of the boot camp will really "depend on the person."

But "it's going to be very interactive...I'm not a lecturer," Duncan said, adding that she hopes people will come ready to share.

She plans to do a little talking, but then do sessions and activities during the two-hour seminar, which she hopes people will be able to take away from the session and do on their own.

She says people will get the most out of the boot camp if they are really honest and can identify their strengths as well as be open to change in areas where they may be struggling.

Part of her message will address social media and people who seem to be struggling with that area or feeling like they need to be on every social platform to be successful.

"We're not all going to be Steve Jobs," Duncan said. "You don't have to be on every social media platform."

However, she did add that technology can be an important aspect to business, and it's important to be somewhat literate in the technological world.

"It's not really an option to say 'I don't know excel'...in 2016," Duncan added.

No matter what the skill level or interest, whether someone is a business owner or simply looking to become an entrepreneur, Duncan said "there's something for everyone" at the boot camp.

The boot camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce--pending the number of people who sign up--and costs $49 per person.

For more information, people can visit Duncan's website, yellowbrightinc.com.