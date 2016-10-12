Saying goodbye to Goodman's

Theresa Goodman stands behind the counter at Goodman's Supermarket. She has worked at the family owned and operated business since she was 12, when her father, Don Goodman, purchased the store.

Goodman's Supermarket is set to close Oct. 16 after 42 years as the only grocery store in Vergas, Minn.

After 42 years in the Vergas community, Goodman's Supermarket--the only grocery store in the small town--is closing its doors for good this Oct. 16.

"We've been here since I was 12, and Dad (Ron Goodman) took over the store after we moved down here from Evans (Minn.)," said Theresa Goodman, who has been running the store along with her brother, David Goodman, after their father was no longer able.

"Dad died in February," Goodman said. "It's been a very hard decision to make...we've been contemplating it since April."

Goodman said the decision to close has been a difficult one, but necessary. Her brother is now busy as a stay-at-home dad, and Goodman was offered another job.

"We can't do it by ourselves anymore, and it's hard to get help," Goodman said.

But she knows the decision to close will impact the community that has come to know and love the Goodmans and their groceries.

"It's gonna affect them--it's gonna affect them bad," Goodman said, but she said it's been a long time coming. The business has been up for sale for four years with no takers. "I can't--I gotta think of myself now, and not everybody else."

A large part of the store's long-standing success came from the support of the community.

"It's a great community. I've loved being here all these years--very supportive town. So, I mean, they support you with everything they can," Goodman said.

And the community is feeling the loss pretty strongly as well.

"I'm so sad, seriously," said Natalie Fischer, the owner of Natalie's Serendipity and Theresa Goodman's neighbor. I think it's going to really hurt the town. We need a grocery store."

Fischer says what she loved most about the town when she moved there was the fact that all of the stores seemed to work so well together. The Goodmans made buns for Billy's Corner Bar & Grill and for the Loon's Nest.

Although it affects more than the businesses.

"I think it's going to hurt me, too," Fischer said, adding that she will now have to travel to Frazee for groceries. "Who wants to get that after you're done working?"

But the community also understands Goodman's need to do what she needs to do.

"They gotta do what they gotta do," one Vergas community member said. "We understand, too. Life changes--everything changes."

Goodman starts her new job Oct. 17, the day after the store is set to close. "And if we don't sell the store, everything will be sold in an online auction--all the equipment," she added.

But until Sunday, the store is still sporting a going out of business sign and offering all their goods at 10 percent off--"everything but our sausage," Goodman added.

While the store may be leaving, and the food is slowly being sold from the shelves, Goodman will still be in the community.

"I'll still live in town. I'll still be here," she said. "I'm the rescue chief in town here, so I'll stay on the rescue squad."

And, who knows, maybe someone with Ron Goodman's business eye will come along with his same dream to keep the store a grocery store for the people of Vergas.

"It was his dream, and it was our dream, but now it can be somebody else's dream," Goodman said.