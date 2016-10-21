It was one of the last warm days of the season, and she was feeling inspired, ready to finish up what she started this July.

"I just kind of went for it. I thought ok, I'll try animals, and it just sort of came to life," she said. "I did it really sort of last minute actually. I just pushed myself, like, alright, I've got to do this and paint it out really quick."

But that's not to say she didn't plan out her mural extensively beforehand. Her rush was really more of a race against the elements, since winter is coming.

She brought the idea to her dad (Rodger Lill), the owner of Midwest Printing, and he gave her the 'ok.'

"I wanted to make sure that he really liked what I was going to do," Lill said. "And he said, 'Don't do anything related to printing because it's boring, and I would rather have something pretty to look at."

Lill said she has done interior murals before, but never any outside, except for when she painted the Midwest Printing logo on the building last summer.

"That was actually almost harder (than doing the animal mural). The letters were difficult to get straight—and it was my first time," she remembers.

So Lill went different this time, drawing inspiration from the Detroit Lakes area wildlife.

"He (her dad) loves the outdoors, so I thought, 'Ok, I'll just do animals,'" she remembers. "It's something really relevant to Detroit Lakes... I tried to pick animals that people see here often."

Then she went to work, sketching the designs and blocking off each wall, scaling down two square feet on the wall to two square inches in her sketches.

She went for the seasonal feel, making each wall a different season to get some "flow" in the design.

"So in the front, I have the water and the fish—and that's more of summer," Lill said. "And on the side I have the fall, with the deer and the leaves. The back is supposed to be winter—northern lights inspired, with a wolf."

And she was having fun with it. While finishing up the mural, she said, "It's so much fun. I'm really having a blast too.

"I've had a lot of people yell at me and say, 'Hey, it's so great!' so it's really cool to see people like it," Lill said.

She says her hope is people will see the mural, and she will get more jobs out of it, since it's really her passion.

If anyone is looking for a graphic designer or needs a mural painted, they can contact Aryn Lill at arynellenlill@gmail.com or visit her website, www.arynlill.com.