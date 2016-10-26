There's a new chinese food restaurant in town

Well, it's getting a makeover.

Nick Mai, the owner of Marvelous Nails in the Downtown Crossing building, is now expanding his business endeavors to include owning a chinese food restaurant.

"I bought it three months ago," Mai said, adding that he renamed the establishment Hunan Cuisine and has been remodeling it ever since. "The previous one (restaurant) was kind of dirty."

The restaurant wasn't doing so well after receiving a negative restaurant report card from Valley News Live, which reported the buffet had two critical and 11 non-critical health code violations, including leaving food on cardboard as a contact surface, storing pans on the floor, a too-warm walk-in cooler and stained women's restroom toilets.

But Mai has replaced all of the appliances, making it like new, and he plans to keep it that way.

"The dishwasher, the steam table, everything is new," he said.

And the restaurant is nearly ready to open, set to welcome customers Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Mai says the staff is all hired and they are ready to serve--that's right, no more buffet style.

"It is a dining restaurant--not buffet," Mai said.

While it will no longer be a serve yourself setting, the restaurant will still offer takeout for those who would rather forego the whole dining experience.

Among other changes, the restaurant will also offer pho, which is a classic Vietnamese soup consisting of beef, broth and noodles as well as a few spices.

"A lot of people love pho," Mai said, adding that many restaurants in the Fargo/Moorhead area serve it. It's even a staple in Mai's home. He says he and his family really enjoy making it.

They will also be serving smoothies as well.

Mai, who graduated from Detroit Lakes High School and been in the community for 22 years, says he knows his new business endeavor will be received well by the community, which supported him when he opened Marvelous Nails. "I have a strong belief that I'll do well," he said, adding that it's all about the customer service. "I'm really good with customer service. The restaurant business is a fun, challenging business I want to get into."

Mai says he will be managing the new restaurant, making sure it gets off the ground and starts off strong, while his wife manages Marvelous Nails.