I'll Tile and Stone hosts Festival of Trees

I'll Tile and Stone will be hosting The Festival of Trees--the first "festival" of it's kind to come to Detroit Lakes--in the Holiday Inn ballroom on Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature a dinner and will auction off decorated Christmas trees--but not just any trees.

"We have nine businesses that are involved, including us, and they're going to be donating a fully-decorated Christmas tree of some sort," Fingalson said, adding that they encouraged the businesses (Ace Electric, Dynamic Homes, Foltz Buildings, Lakeridge Dental, Paymasters, Brew Ales and Eats, Midwest Bank, The Real Estate Company and, of course, I'll Tile and Stone) to get creative.

"I know that people are being really creative. A couple of businesses have already given us ideas of what they're going to be doing, and they're out-of-the-box creative, which will be really fun," she said, adding that Lakeridge Dental will be making a tree out of diapers and other baby items, calling it "Baby's First Christmas."

That's one of the stipulations: each tree has to have a name. Other regulations state the trees have to be fake, no blinking lights, and ornaments, which can't be glass, must be wired on for easy transport--it's all planned down to the T(r)ee.

Fingalson said Dynamic Homes is planning on doing a woodland wonderland-themed tree, and I'll Tile and Stone is looking into something more traditional.

"We just told them to be creative and have fun with it. I just told them to make sure that it was easily biddable," Fingalson said.

Fingalson brought up the idea of hosting a Festival of Trees because she has a tradition of going to a Festival of Trees in Valley City, which she says has been very "inspiring."

"I've been to other Festival of Trees in Valley City with my mom when I go back for Thanksgiving," she said, "It's just a really fun, festive event that gets you in the Christmas spirit."

So the business decided to host the festival in place of their usual customer appreciation event this year.

"We decided that we want to give back to the community," she said.

But they won't just be giving back by giving trees.

"All the proceeds are going to be going to the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center, directly to the Children's Service Department," Fingalson added. "We talked to the Lakes Crisis Center, and they were really excited about it."

The festival will feature a social hour, followed by a served dinner of chicken marsala, roasted potatoes and vegetables.

The trees will then be auctioned off after dinner, and a silent auction and door prizes will end the evening.

"We will also have people's choice...so the (attendees) can walk around and view all the trees and pick which one's their favorite," Fingalson said, adding that Dani Holt will also be playing live music during the event. "Also, the Girl Scouts are going to be there, and they're going to be selling their wreaths by the lobby area. They're donating a portion of their proceeds to the Lakes Crisis also."

It will be an eventful evening; tickets are currently on sale for $30 dollars a piece, and space is limited.

"We can fit, comfortably, maybe 300 people in there. So, yeah, space is limited," Fingalson said, adding that people can buy tickets at I'll Tile and Stone or Lakes Crisis Center. "It would be best to buy them just from us, too. They can call us and we can go to them. We want to get them sold."

With tickets now on sale, everything is on track for a festive, merry evening.

"I really hope the event goes really well. It's just such a good, community event when we're involving all of these different businesses and organizations," Fingalson said. "Like I said, I've been to one in Valley City, and it's just such a festive-feeling event. It's so fun to get you in the Christmas spirit, and it's a great thing to bring your families to that are here from out of town."