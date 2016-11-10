The new Drake Counseling building is a remodeled home with a kitchen, living room as well as outdoor space for activities like bonfires, basketball and volleyball.

"There's just more space; there's more room. The environment is much more welcome and warm," Ramirez said, adding that many of the clients have already said they feel more comfortable at the new location, allowing them to open up more, since the environment feels more welcoming.

The kitchen allows for potlucks and family dinners. The living room in the basement has a fireplace for a warm, welcoming group area. And outside there is a volleyball net and basketball hoop, as well as a fire pit.

"We bought the fire pit, so they've had fires," said Tessa Hunter, a recovery coach and rule 25 assessor with Drake Counseling. "They use the kitchen, and they have a lot of potlucks."

But it's not just all fun and games at the new counseling location, there is also a bigger focus on treatment, with new treatment options and more of a focus on recovery after "formal" treatment is complete.

"So kind of the goal--my goal--is kind of to set up a recovery community," Hunter said. "You know, being able to destigmatize what addiction is. You know, we want people to be living in long-term recovery. Not that they're (thinking) 'I'm an addict. That's my life; that's my story.'"

To start this recovery community, Drake Counseling is offering some new services and support groups, like a family support group, a spirituality group, rhythm recovery and smart recovery meetings.

"We offer a family support group on Monday's at 5 p.m.," Hunter said, adding that it's for friends and family of people battling addiction. "It will have information on codependency, enabling--and the big thing is just for family and friends to get the self-care that they need."

Then there is a spirituality group on Friday's at 4 p.m., which focuses on the difference between spirituality and religion and the importance of having spirituality in recovery.

"Then on Saturdays we've got rhythm recovery," Hunter said, explaining that a music teacher comes in and offers guitar lessons. "We've got all the guitars, and we just want people to kind of come and jam out. It's a good way to hang out and have some fun."

The counseling center will also be offering smart recovery meetings.

"It's just a different path towards recovery instead of AA or NA. Just more options is what our hope is," Hunter said.

With all the new added groups and meetings, the counseling services also took on two additional Rule 25 assessors and an additional counselor.

The rule 25 assessors and counselors are also hoping to start more activities like cooking classes and book clubs.

"We really do want to get the yoga and pilates," Hunter said. "When we had the residential facility, we had a lady come in and teach pilates--and we had yoga in the past, too. And our residents always loved that, so that's one of our goals."

They are also considering organizing anger management classes.

"That will be kind of a little bit later on down the road," Ramirez said, adding "I just want to be able to put us out there in the community, and to let people know that we are here--and we're here to help. We have the facility to be able to do that now."