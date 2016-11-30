Tax delinquency list updated

The department posts a list of active liquor establishments that owe delinquent state taxes and therefore are prohibited from purchasing alcoholic beverages to resell. Distributors are prohibited from the sale or delivery to the listed businesses. Once a business pays the taxes owed, we remove it from the list within two business days.

Businesses on the list have delinquent taxes in any of the following categories: Sales, withholding, partnership, S corporations and corporate. Minnesota sales and withholding taxes are "trust taxes" in that customers or employees pay these taxes with the expectation that businesses will remit them to the state on their behalf. It cannot be used by a business as additional operating capital or for any other purpose.

To view the list:

• Go to www.revenue.state.mn.us/businesses

• Click on "Tax Delinquencies List" tab

• Click on the document link