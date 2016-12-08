Villella and his wife, Cathy Sadler-Villella, who works as a pediatric physical therapist with the Fargo Public Schools, struggled with frozen sewer vents every winter at their Lake Franklin home.

"In the north country, it's a very common problem for sewer vents to freeze up," Villella said, adding that this problem can lead to bigger issues, like a house beginning to smell like rotten eggs or the entire septic system freezing up.

So the couple went to work, "trial and error" as Villella puts it, to create something that would defrost their vents and prevent these larger septic system issues.

"There's a lot of complicated ways to solve this problem (frozen sewer vents)," Villella said.

Some products require the installer to get up on a home's roof to measure the vents, others are made of plastic. The solution Villella and his wife came up with, the Sewer Skewer, is a tee shaped copper chamber that fits any sized vent.

"A copper tee has been used for a while (to fix frozen sewer vents)," Villella said. "We came up with a better design. It's a modified design that was patentable."

In the modified design, the entire copper chamber heats up, using heat from the sewer gas leaving the vent as well as solar heat, and the top cross section is bent to allow the melted snow and ice to drip right off the sides.

And he is so confident in the new design that it has a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

"We've never had one returned," he said, adding that they have been testing the product for the last year and half.

Villella also took steps to make sure the product was completely locally sourced. He asked Midwest Printing to design the product's packaging, and the skewer is being manufactured by Pequot Lakes Tool & Die. As for the packaging, distribution, and shipping? Villella and his wife are doing it all from their home. Any time an order comes in on their website, sewerskewer.com, they wrap it up, put a stamp on the package and send it off—or they drop off large-quantity distributions at area stores that are selling the product, like the Ace Hardware in Moorhead and the Ace Hardware in Detroit Lakes.

Ace Hardware in Moorhead was actually the first store that carried the product to sell out of it.

"People seem to like it," said Mandy Peterson, the owner of Ace Hardware in Moorhead. She said they began carrying the sewer skewer in mid-November and sold out of it within a week and a half.

Villella says septic guys at Sypherd Septic Systems in Pelican Rapids are recommending them, and various plumbers are recommending them as well.

"Chet Laney (the owner of Valley Plumbing in Fargo) is a big supporter," Villella said. "It's a very simple fix that you can leave in year-round. You just drop it in and walk away."