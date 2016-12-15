"Before everything was super dated...it just needed a fresh look for the customers to have a nice place to come relax," said Stacia Gjerde, owner of Forever Summer.

The renovations and relocation also helped the business expand.

"We knew that we wanted more beds--or just more space to do more spa-type things," Gjerde said.

And the new location certainly has more rooms, 11 to be exact: one designated for spray tans and the other 10 with different tanning beds.

"We have four different levels of UV tanning and the Pura Sunless Spray Booth," which Gjerde said has won awards for being the "latest and greatest (spray tan) technology out there."

The 100 different color combinations are seemingly endless, and "guaranteed to get a great, natural-looking tan with no orange color."

As for customers looking into the UV-type tanning, there's now more rooms available, which means less wait time.

"With more beds and levels, we can accommodate customer's needs and budgets better than before."

Gjerde says the UV tanning is really popular in the winter for people who want to stop by just "to warm up," but "the spray tan kind of holds it's own," popular during prom and wedding seasons.

The new location also helps the business quite a bit, being that it's right next to a travel agency.

"We definitely have the 'vacation tanners' in the winter," said Gjerde. She says it's convenient because people book their vacations, and then walk next door to get their base tan.

She's also got another new type of customer: those who work at businesses in the mall who "will come in on their break" to relax.

All in all, she says the move has proven to work well for the business.

Gjerde, who took over the tanning business from a family member, says she's always wanted to own a business, and she's hoping to continue expanding the tanning spot.

The plan is to make the spot a "one-stop shop for everything spa."

Gjerde says she's been looking into getting massage chairs and different skin products--they already carry a number of tanning and sunscreen options, but she's looking to continue expanding.

But, of course, she says she couldn't do it without her "amazing staff" who are always there to "help customers get to their tanning and skin care goals."