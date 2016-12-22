The Holiday gas station broke ground on McKinley Avenue, just across the street from their current location back in April of this year, and the project has been going swimmingly for the corporation.

Mid-February is the projected open date for the new, company-funded $5 million filling station, which will be on a lot of land twice as large as their current location and will include a car wash--an amenity the old location just didn't have the space for.

As for the old Holiday Stationstore location, a limited liability company under the name 1237 Bros L.L.C. has purchased the building--Holiday Stationstores is simply leasing the land back until the project is complete. Whether the space will be used for corporate offices or something else is yet to be determined.

The land lot kiddy corner from the Pavilion on Detroit Lake, which has held a number of businesses over the years, now has a hotel-and-restaurant combo in the works.

In May of this year, the Detroit Lakes Tribune reported the project would take roughly a year, placing its completion date of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel another five months out.

The $12 million project by Hotel Partners LLC includes 69 units, topped by nine condominiums. A 4,000-square-foot restaurant adjoining the hotel is also expected, with still no word on the name of the food establishment the hotel plans to pair with.

Just outside of town on North Tower Road, an 11,000-square-foot ice manufacturing company is also in the works.

Owned by Randy Gravelle, Absolute Ice is expected to open within the next couple of months; however, construction was slightly delayed due to the recent cold snap.

The $2.6 million dollar project is expected to create jobs for 20 new employees and will be funded through tax-increment financing from the city.