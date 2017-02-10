Search
    MN gas prices still on decline

    By DL News Staff on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:00 p.m.

    Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

    Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 71.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

