United Community Bank honored for community involvement
The Minnesota Bankers Association (MBA) recently recognized twenty-four Minnesota banks for their community involvement. Banks play an important and vital role in their communities, and to honor and recognize their involvement, the MBA created the Community Champion recognition program.
United Community Bank of Perham, Dent, and Frazee (www.ucbankmn.com) is one of the twenty-four Community Champions that worked with hundreds of organizations in their communities, providing funding, volunteers, materials, supplies, or food for their neighbors. Recipients of the recognition range in size from small community banks to large banks with multiple branches.