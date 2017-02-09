Thorwaldsen & Malmstrom has new lawyer
Isaiah Volk joined the Thorwaldsen & Malmstrom Law firm in November 2016. Volk is licensed to practice law in both Minnesota and North Dakota. His practice will be focused on civil litigation, family law, and estate planning.
Volk earned his Bachelor's Degree from North Dakota State University and his Juris Doctor Degree from the University Of North Dakota School Of Law. After law school, Volk gained experience as a judicial law clerk in Becker County.
Volk will now be working alongside Paul and Bob Thorwaldsen, Carl Malmstrom, and Elizabeth Walker.
"I'm excited to join the firm and to start a professional career serving the Detroit Lakes community. Having grown up in the Fargo/ Moorhead area and frequently visited this area, it has always been a dream of mine to make Detroit Lakes my home," said Volk.