Thorwaldsen & Malmstrom has new lawyer

Volk earned his Bachelor's Degree from North Dakota State University and his Juris Doctor Degree from the University Of North Dakota School Of Law. After law school, Volk gained experience as a judicial law clerk in Becker County.

Volk will now be working alongside Paul and Bob Thorwaldsen, Carl Malmstrom, and Elizabeth Walker.

"I'm excited to join the firm and to start a professional career serving the Detroit Lakes community. Having grown up in the Fargo/ Moorhead area and frequently visited this area, it has always been a dream of mine to make Detroit Lakes my home," said Volk.