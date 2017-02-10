Fuchs and her husband were born and raised in North Dakota, and spent the last 19 years in Wyoming.

"We look forward to reconnecting with the many family and friends we have in this area," she says. "We have always loved Detroit Lakes and look forward to making it our home."

Fuchs earned a master's degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

"I like my patients to be very involved in their own plan of care, and believe that they are the ones that do the work while I guide them through the process," says Fuchs.

To schedule an appointment with Fuchs, call (218) 844-2347.

To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."