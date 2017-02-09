Ulteig has new Highway 10 location

Employees were also "uninterrupted" as all were able to follow along to the new building, picking up right where they left off.

One of nine locations across five states in the U.S., the Detroit Lakes Ulteig firm made the move to "capitalize on some operational and administrative efficiencies."

"We have a long history of service in the Detroit Lakes area, and the move to our new office extends our commitment to this community," said Kris Carlson, a technical director for the organizations civil operations in Detroit Lakes.

As for the services provided, Ulteig Engineers Inc. delivers comprehensive design engineering, program management, and technical and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life in areas such as power (both electric utilities and renewables), transportation, water and oil and gas.

"Although we are best known locally as a provider of civil engineering services, we have the capability to offer a range of expertise," said Carlson.