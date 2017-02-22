"It's beautiful!" said Detroit Lakes local, Carolyn O'Connell, as she wandered around the new facility, checking out all of the new features. "I've been waiting for this. It's such a good idea...I love it!"

Erin Bergherr, the store manager, said it was easy to see people were excited to come see the new store, and it kept employees busy and on their toes opening day.

"This is nonstop," said Mark DeZeeuw, Holiday's area district manager, pointing to a group of customers entering the store.

And there was a lot for all the curious customers to take in.

Local Larry Olson noticed the store was a big improvement right away.

"I just walked in here," he said, adding, "I'm glad it's open. This is a big improvement over here—especially the parking."

The new lot, estimated at roughly twice the size of the old one, allowed for more space and additional amenities, like the car wash on the south side of the building, which may just be the biggest change for the stationstore—and an opening day with 47-degree, partly-cloudy weather, seemed to be the perfect day to test out the new wash.

"That (the car wash) has been so popular today (Feb. 21) already," said DeZeeuw. "We got blessed with a great car wash day."

The store also features two vacuums and an air station on the north end of the parking lot, meant to pair with the car wash for optimal vehicle cleaning.

There's more gas pumps, too, which have decorative rock pillars that DeZeeuw says aren't typically in all Holiday locations.

"This is our top-class type of store that we build," said DeZeeuw, adding that the pumps all feature screens as well, which advertise and run news while customers are at the pumps.

Inside the $5 million, company-funded facility, Holiday has increased goods sold as well.

"If we don't have it here, they don't make it," said DeZeeuw, pointing out the expanded cooler section, which now features an 18-door set, as opposed to the old 12-door set at the old facility.

And the list of expansions goes on: a larger sandwich selection, a bigger coffee and drink area (now with an iced coffee machine and two new slushie flavors), an area for hot, sliced pizza and soft pretzels, and a larger baked goods case—and that's just the food to-go.

"We've added to everything," said DeZeeuw.

In addition to more food selections, now there is a seating area in the store with a couple tables for customers to enjoy a drink and a snack while reading a local paper, perhaps.

Yes, it's bigger, and it's shinier—one of DeZeeuw's favorite features being the neon blue lights lining the store and filling station roof. Customers may be have been excited to see the new building and fill up on coffee before a morning work shift, but the real treat is seeing that signature "bright blue border" finally putting that half block to use.

As for the old Holiday building across the street, only time will tell what will be in store there.