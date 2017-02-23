Economic Development Summit scheduled for March 3

Presentations that will fill the morning include M State updates, Workforce Development Solutions, 35 years of WE Fest, West Central Initiative, Becker County Jail and updates, Boys & Girls Club, Leadership Detroit Lakes, MN DOT updates including local bridge replacement and round-about construction, Becker County Transit, City of Detroit Lakes updates and a few exciting local announcements!

This event is sponsored by Apex Engineering Group, Arvig, Becker County Transit, Detroit Lakes Development Authority, Essentia Health, Detroit Lakes Ice Cream Truck, Marco, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, and M State. There will also be opportunities to tour M State and their mobile training trailer.

"The DL Chamber's Economic Development Summit is a great place for new and seasoned staff in your organization to network with fellow industry leaders, learn about impacts for your business and be involved in your community," read a Chamber of Commerce press release.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and include a full breakfast. Tickets must be reserved in advance by March 1.

For more information call Carrie at the DL Chamber office at 218-847-9202.