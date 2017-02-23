Arvig Donated More Than $450,000 Back to Communities in 2016

"From Perham to Big Fork, Hawley to Melrose, down to Wabasso and Grand Meadow—at Arvig, we feel we have a responsibility to be active participants in the communities we serve," said David Arvig, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. "For that reason, giving back is at the core of our company values."

Part of that mission comes in the form of the annual Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig scholarship, which offers one student in each of the 37 school districts throughout the Arvig service area the opportunity to receive $3,000 to be used toward post-secondary education. Other school-related donations have included sponsorships of post-proms and numerous sports teams, 4-H and FFA groups, as well as school events.

In addition, Arvig's School Partnership Program continues to grow. In the first half of the 2016-17 school year, Arvig gave more than $50,000 to local schools throughout its service area via the program. This brings the total donation amount—since the inception of the program—to more than $600,000.

"Our kids are the future, so having an opportunity to make an investment in their education, school and extracurricular activities is our privilege," Arvig said.