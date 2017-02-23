MN gas prices down 2 cents

This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 60.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.