Replacing the Whispering Winds location, the idea behind the new restaurant is to be an open-floor, smokehouse concept, said Food and Beverage Director Ben Brant—and they've certainly accomplished that goal, the restaurant and bar being easily visible from the gaming floor.

As for the food, they will be "blending traditional barbeque with a Minnesota flair."

"We tried to create a menu that was broad and catered to everybody," said Brant, meaning the focus is on the barbeque but "traditional" Minnesota foods like walleye will also be offered.

They're also doing a food-to-go piece, allowing customers to buy brisket, ribs, and other meats by the pound to take them home to enjoy.

Keeping in line with their "Minnesota flair," much of their food is also Minnesota grown.

"We try to source as much local food as we can," added Executive Chef Mark Cowgill, adding that their wild rice is straight from Mahnomen—and the greens aren't too far either, being from Fargo.

Brant and Cowgill are also pretty proud of the fact that they make all of their sauces and smoke all of their meats in-house, adamant about not cooking from pre-made packages like some eateries.

"It's really important to stay up with the trends," said Cowgill, referring to the fact that many people are becoming more and more health conscious and like to know where their food is coming from.

And the two of them are certainly "up with the trends," aware of what their customers are looking for, being that they have prior restaurant experience—and they're no stranger to the casino scene either.

Cowgill, originally from Chicago, worked in a casino full time to pay for his culinary degree, and Brent, who is originally from New York, also found his passion for the business while working his way up the ranks in the casino industry.

In fact, casinos are actually where Brant and Cowgill met, when the two worked together in New Mexico before becoming business partners and deciding to open their own restaurant in an area with four distinct seasons.

They both agree working in a casino is where they want to be since it's an exciting atmosphere and "something is always changing."

"It's fun—it's like going to a party every day at work," said Brant.

"It's important to have that fun aspect," agreed Cowgill.

The two are sure to keep it fun at the Shooting Star, which is plain to see from Smoke's opening day festivities. And the flame bartenders aren't going too far, either. They're sure to be back for events, keeping Smoke fun and fiery.