MnDOT District 4 named a silver Bicycle Friendly Business

With the announcement of 59 new and renewing BFBs, MnDOT District 4 joins a cutting-edge group of 1,315 local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in 49 states and Washington D.C. that are transforming the American workplace.

"The business community's investment in bicycling is playing a central role in making the country a safer, happier, and more sustainable place to live and work," said Amelia Neptune, director of the Bicycle Friendly America program. "We applaud this new round of businesses, including MnDOT District 4, for leading the charge in creating a bicycle-friendly America for everyone."

Moving forward, MnDOT District 4 will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the league to become even more bicycle-friendly. When our employees bike, great things happen: decreased carbon footprint, reduced healthcare costs, improved community connections, and a fun, healthy work culture.

To apply or learn more about the BFB program, visit the League online at www.bikeleague.org/business.