The Marcil Center for Innovative Journalism is a collaboration between Forum Communications and MSUM that enhances the university's long-standing reputation for producing highly qualified reporters, photographers, and other media professionals. It was established in 2013 with a $1 million gift from Forum Communications to support scholarships, student internships, student/faculty research, residencies by communications leaders, and more.

"The Center permits us to continue our efforts to remain on the cutting edge of journalism and provide our students with new experiences using innovative media platforms and new communication strategies," said Merrie Sue Holtan, director of the Marcil Center for Innovative Journalism and assistant professor in the School of Communication and Journalism.

To date, 20 students have participated in career-development opportunities within the FCC network, rotating among several media departments including video, content marketing, news service, and AreaVoices blogging platform. Additionally, 20 $1,000 renewable scholarships are awarded each year.

For more information about the Marcil Center for Innovative Journalism, visit https://innovativejournalism.areavoices.com/, or contact communication@mnstate.edu or 218.477.2983.