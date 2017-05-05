MN gas prices down 2 cents

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 19.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 5.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

"An oversupply of gasoline as refiners ramp up production will continue to exert downward pressure on prices at the pumps. The national average gasoline price of $2.35 per gallon is a mere 14 cents higher than a year ago, down from a gap of nearly 40 cents just months ago," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "The expected bump in fuel demand doesn't seem to be coming, leaving refineries with a lot of inventory that has yet to find a market. Gas prices appear poised to drop yet again this week."