Still getting used to the new location, the store is owner Jordan Van Maanan's second T Mobile location, the first being in Baxter.

"It's been kind of new for us," explained T-Mobile Manager Jessica Meyers, adding that being tucked away and not super busy to start has been helpful, allowing her and the other new employees to get the hang of things.

They're hoping as word gets out—and as the old Kmart location gets a new business—they'll start to see more foot traffic.

"We get a lot of traffic with Walmart, but unless you're really looking we're kind of hard to see," said Meyers, adding that they are excited to be in the area.

Van Maanan says Detroit Lakes drew him in because of its popping summer scene and tourism trade.

"I knew it was a good community," said Van Maanan. "WEFest being in the area, I thought that was exciting."

He says it's also a convenient place being right down the highway from Moorhead, the location of Van Maanan's third T-Mobile store.

It's just been a time for the company to branch out, which has seen many locations pop up recently—and Van Maanan isn't stopping there.

"There's definitely expansion on our mind," said Van Maanan, adding that he's hoping to have 20 stores open within the next few years.

"I wouldn't do this if I didn't think it was worth it," said Van Maanan, adding that he's certain T-Mobile is on an uptick, and he's excited to see where it goes, always with a pulse on the latest-and-greatest in technology.

"I love Samsung pay," said Van Maanan, adding that he's been amazing cashiers at the grocery story by paying with his watch. "I love the technology and love to see where it's going."

Growing up when computers were first starting to take off, Van Maanan said he always had an interest in technology.

He got a job working for Sprint while going to school for Business and Computer Education. He also spent a little time working at Verizon before taking a little time off from the computer scene.

He just couldn't shake the itch to get back to the technology, eventually returning to the phone business and working at Samsung for a little over four years.

"I've been in every single carrier," said Van Maanan, adding that the insight he gathered from each company helped him decide what he would bring to his own mobile operator company, if he were to ever have one.

Now that he's a T-Mobile partner and owner, Van Maanan has decided one of his main focuses is to be part of the community where each of his stores are located, encouraging Meyers to find different community events to be involved with.

"That's kind of our commitment to the area," said Van Maanan, adding that, of course, the other commitment is providing great service.