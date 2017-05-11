Okeson re-elected vice chairman of Minnkota Power Cooperative board
Grand Forks, N.D.—Russell Okeson, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., has been re-elected vice chairman of the Minnkota Power Cooperative board of directors.
The action came at the generation and transmission cooperative's annual meeting held April 7, 2017. Okeson represents Wild Rice Electric Cooperative, Mahnomen, Minn., on the 11-member Minnkota board.
Minnkota provides electricity generation and transmission services to Wild Rice Electric Cooperative and 10 other distribution cooperatives in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.