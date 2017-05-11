White Earth Reservation is faced with many health and economic challenges. These include very high rates of diabetes, poor mental health, and many other health issues, socioeconomic constraints, and limited entrepreneurial opportunities. OGEMA ORGANICS' White Earth Food Sovereignty Assessment will be instrumental in providing critical data of community health and economic needs of tribal membership within the exterior boundaries of the reservation, to the White Earth Economic Development Division. The grant awarded by First Nations Development Institute will support food sovereignty within the White Earth Reservation through the collection of community information, building transparency, strengthening ties, and targeting community health and economic needs, and ultimately encouraging health and well-being in all aspects of life on the reservation.

OGEMA ORGANICS operations include research and development, public participation, community involvement, greenhouse and aquaponic design, and partnership building.. Founded in August of 2016, by JoDan Rousu, a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and lifelong resident of the White Earth Reservation. OGEMA ORGANICS is working in collaboration with the White Earth Reservation Economic Development in the first phase of this Food Sovereignty Assessment. For questions of more information in how to participate, email Ogemaorganics@gmail.com or visit OgemaOrganics.wordpress.com.