The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

"This is the 17th consecutive year that the Lottery has received this award," said Robert Doty, the Lottery's Executive Director. "It represents a significant accomplishment by the Lottery and its accounting team."

According to the GFOA, the Lottery's CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story.

Minnesotans win: Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. More than $2.7 billion in lottery proceeds have helped our state—more than $1.1 billion has helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of the 87 counties and almost $1.5 billion has helped fund state programs including education, public safety and health & human services.