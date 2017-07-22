"I chose this opportunity because of my previous experience in nursing working with the elderly," says Hinrichsen. "I want to be an advocate for this population, because I've seen many instances where they can have a harder time navigating the healthcare system. My goal is for my patients to feel empowered, valued, and respected when choosing their provision of care."

Hinrichsen has earned a master's degree in nursing from Clarkson Family Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She is certified as a gerontology nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

"My philosophy is to provide holistic care and treat each patient as an individual with a plan that is tailored to them specifically," says Hinrichsen. "Patient's wishes come first, and therefore, each individual should be considered a partner in their care."

To see Hinrichsen's full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."