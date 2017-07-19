Claims for 2016 property tax refunds can also be filed on or before Aug. 15, 2017, though they do not expire until next August.

"More than 850,000 eligible homeowners and renters benefitted from property tax refunds last year in Minnesota, totaling over $645 million in refunds sent," said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. "With an average refund of over $840 for homeowners and over $635 for renters, this is a valuable program for Minnesota families and we want to make sure all eligible taxpayers are taking the opportunity to claim their refunds."

The department offers tips to property tax refund filers ahead of the August deadline:

• Find out if you qualify for a property tax refund. Renters and homeowners that meet certain household income requirements may be eligible. Visit our website to see if you qualify or type property tax refund into the Search box.

• Direct Deposit. Direct deposit is the most convenient way to get your refund. Make sure your banking information is active and up-to-date when filing your return.

• Processing and timing. During processing, the department verifies your identity before checking the return for errors and giving it a final review. We may request information from you during this process. Returns may take longer to process because of the increase in attempted refund fraud due to scams, stolen personal information, and identity theft. After we complete a final review, we release the refund to you. Do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account.

• Include the right information. Renters should make sure to include their Certificate of Rent Paid form when filing their return. Homeowners should make sure to use the information from their property tax statements issued by their county each spring.

• Track your refund. You can track where your property tax refund is in the process by using our improved Where's My Refund? system. The system will show you which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing.