Klein joins Mid-Minnesota as Senior Business Loan Officer

Klein brings nearly 20 years of business lending experience to the community.

"I look forward to serving Detroit Lakes and the surrounding communities with their lending needs," he said. "I especially look forward to working with area businesses and the surrounding agricultural community, including the MMFCU staff, who provide members with exceptional financial services."

Klein resides in Detroit Lakes with his wife Darcy and their three children. He has lived and worked in Detroit Lakes and has served the community for over a decade. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and spending time with his family.

Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. The credit union has 10 full-service branch locations.