The company's investments in its local network in the Twin Cities and outstate Minnesota are enabling broadband speeds up to 100 Mbps and, in some areas, up to 1 gigabit per second to more than 350,000 homes and small businesses by the end of 2017. In addition, CenturyLink has expanded its broadband network into many rural communities in the area, providing speeds of at least 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload in locations identified as eligible for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)'s Connect America Fund (CAF).

"CenturyLink is committed to improving the lives of our customers by connecting them to the power of the digital world; that's why we're investing in new broadband technology and offering customers a fair and straightforward monthly rate for high-speed internet service," said Rod Imbriani, CenturyLink vice president of operations for Minnesota. "Our deployment of faster broadband speeds in big cities as well as small towns helps CenturyLink connect its customers to the things that matter most to them."

For more information on what broadband speeds are available, customers can order service or check service availability in their area by calling CenturyLink to speak to a representative at 763-421-9373, or go to www.centurylink.com. More information on CenturyLink Price For Life can be found at www.centurylink.com/internet.