Gas prices down this week

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 17.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 16 in Minnesota have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.15/gallon in 2016, $2.44/gallon in 2015, $2.94/gallon in 2014, $3.33/gallon in 2013 and $3.70/gallon in 2012.

"While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we'll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.