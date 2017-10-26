"I can't explain it," said Willson, explaining why she decided to make the move in the first place, knowing she didn't have the extra space rented out yet. "I just felt ready, like God was saying, 'Go for it,' kind of like, if you build it they will come."

And the stylists showed up. Already, Willson has five of her six styling stations rented out and one of her two private rooms rented out to a massage therapist.

"I just felt fortunate that the right people showed up at the right time," she said.

Though she says it wasn't all serendipity--the change also took a lot of work.

"We busted our butts for two months," said Willson, referring to her husband and herself. "I don't even know how we got it all done, but we had a lot of help. A lot of people stepped up."

The couple, along with their helping hands, started the complete gut and renovation right after the Fourth of July, scraping the popcorn ceiling, redoing the flooring, and installing six styling units, among other changes, completely altering the interior of the building. And, so far, Willson says it's made for the perfect fit, though she never imagined her dream of being a stylist would ever get this "big."

"I really never imagined it to be this big," she said. "I was very comfortable at my last spot."

Willson was in her last location (next door to her new location) for the last five years. That spot only had room for three stylists, about half the space and services they have now.

Before getting into the styling business, Willson says she was "just working," though she always imagined herself going back to school to be a stylist. She says after she had two kids, her husband sat her down and asked her what she wanted to do.

"I just always said I really want to go to school for hair," she recalled. "Even though we had two little kids, I went back to school--and that was over 10 years ago now." Ten years, and her dreams have grown, but she's still keeping her focus, keeping her faith.

"To a lot of us here, our faith really is important," she said, adding that she hopes they can make their clients feel as comfortable as possible, to make them feel good about themselves inside and out.