"It's a very large, sort of complex transition with lots of moving parts," said Jeff Jasperson, owner representative of AmericInn.

The hotel will keep its name, AmericInn, as well as continue to operate under their current system to ease the transition for guests, but they will be seeing the added bonus of Wyndham benefits.

"Wyndham Rewards happens to be one of the top programs in the industry," said Jasperson, adding that they are very excited about the merger for that reason. "It's very competitive."

He says Wyndham hotels rank among the top three in the nation, along with the Holiday Inn, and the Marriott.

"All three of those are now represented in Detroit Lakes," said Jasperson.

Wyndham is a company based out of Parsippany, New Jersey, whereas AmericInn was based out of Chanhassen, Minnesota, so Jasperson says the big-company pull will certainly help with their numbers.

"We expect between a 10 and 15 percent increase in sales," said Jasperson.

Quite a welcome jump for a hotel in a summer town.

Jasperson says they, along with the rest of those in the hospitality businesses, do what they can to bring people to the area in the "off season," and community partnerships help a lot.

"You rally around what is in Detroit Lakes," said Jasperson, adding that the winter sports and winter festivals really help bring in revenue, as well as the recently reestablished Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. "We have a good, strong partnership with the Mountain."

Being in a wedding-destination town has also helped keep the Minnesota-grown hotel in business, and Jasperson says it's really what drew the Wyndham company to merge with Northcott Hospitality, being that they really had a hold in the Upper Midwest area.

The change will be slow and steady, carrying on until mid-2018.

"The AmericInn has 200 plus hotels...so it's a large merger and it takes time," Jasperson said.