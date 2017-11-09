Community Development Insurance hires new producing agent
Terry Haus has joined Community Development Insurance as a producing agent. Haus is licensed to sell property, casualty, life and health insurance representing a variety of carriers.
Haus has prior experience in the insurance industry having spent time with Horace Mann and New York Life Insurance Companies.
"We're happy to have Terry on board," said Agency Manager Brent Gerber. "His experience and personality are a good fit with our team."
Community Development Insurance is headquartered in Waubun with satellite offices in Detroit Lakes and Hancock, Minn.