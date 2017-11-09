"We've had a lot of interest due to the heavy-treed lots," said Raymond Reading, owner/broker with Xtreme Trophy Properties. "That's kind of a rarity. People love trees and love mature trees. It's hard to duplicate that and having that privacy."

In addition to the heavily-treed area, the lots are also located on a dead-end road, adding another element of privacy for homeowners.

Though the secluded lots are still plenty close to any necessary amenities.

"So it's close to a lot of conveniences of downtown with the schools, businesses, and also retail stores," said Reading, adding that the Airport Road closure hasn't affected that convenience much.

He says he's timed the drive taking Long Lake Road to Highway 59 to the new Highway 10 Frontage Road, and it really only adds about three to five extra minutes to the drive to the "big box stores."

In fact, he says now that the Airport Road has closed down, the area where the development is has actually mellowed out quite a bit with much less traffic--though it's unique in that Reading says it's "one of the closer developments to the Fargo/Moorhead area for the commuters."

Not only that, the lots are also walking distance from Long Lake Park and the Long Lake public water access, making it a little hamlet sectioned off from the rest of the city--though they have a ways to go before it's all settled.

Reading says the first phase, which will be 16 lots, will take about two years to complete, and then they will move onto phase two (20 lots) and then phase three (another 20 lots).

He says most of the lots are a little bigger than average at 20,000 square feet, and the special assessments for each lot are quite the steal.

"It's only $14,500 each lot, which is about a third of other communities," said Reading, adding that special assessments are usually around $30,000 in other areas or $20,000 in rural areas.

Xtreme Trophy Properties owns RCH Homes, the approved builder for the development, and Reading says they have a number of floor plans lot purchasers can choose from.

"We work with a lot of folks for their beginning homes, and we do a lot of high-end homes for folks too," he said, adding people can also build their own floor plan. "We do a lot of custom builds, too."