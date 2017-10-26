Gas prices up two cents this week

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 24 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 12 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Oct. 23 in Minnesota have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.11/gallon in 2016, $2.34/gallon in 2015, $3.08/gallon in 2014, $3.26/gallon in 2013 and $3.50/gallon in 2012.

"The national average gas price is lower for the sixth straight week, the longest such decline since the summer of 2016," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Perhaps even more wild is that the national average has now remained under $3 per gallon for nearly three years, or 1,087 days as the days of cheap oil have continued. While recent actions from OPEC may cause oil prices to hold above the key $50 per barrel level, there is no threat of a quick return to the $3 per gallon days. In fact, the national average may continue to decline for a few weeks before leveling off as gasoline inventories continue to heal after Harvey."