Licensed Psychologist Susan Welnel has joined the Behavioral Health Department at the Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic. As part of this team of caregivers, Welnel will provide evaluation of mental health symptoms and counseling for adults and adolescent girls, ages 15-18.

"I really think this field chose me," says Welnel. "While I was in college I became increasingly curious about human behavior and, after nearly 10 years of caring for patients, I still find this work to be very fulfilling."

Welnel earned a doctorate degree in psychology from Minnesota School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University in Eagan, Minnesota. She completed her internship at VA Central Iowa, and her post-doctorate residency with the Minnesota Consortium for Advanced Rural Psychology Training in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

"I believe in developing a trusting relationship with each of my patients, so they can grow in the direction they need to grow and make the changes they need to make," says Welnel.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Welnel, ask your doctor about a referral. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."