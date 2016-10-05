Ramsey, Minn. — Dan Baker, the owner of Baker White Inc., urges U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to support the Cole-Bishop amendment and defend small businesses in Minnesota and across the country.

The vaping industry as we know it--and all of the Minnesota jobs created by the industry--may cease to exist by August 2018, unless Senators Franken and Klobuchar intervene. The FDA's decision to regulate vapor products as 'tobacco products' will effectively bankrupt small businesses, displace thousands of employees and harm public health.

"I believe we need regulation, but this is just overkill," Baker said. "I had hoped the U.S. would follow the balanced approached being taken in Europe, but instead the FDA is pushing forward with a regulatory system that will put thousands of companies out of business and kill innovation in a growing market."

The Cole-Bishop amendment would modernize the FDA's current standards and stop the agency from banning 99 percent-plus of vaping products in August 2018. If this amendment is not passed into law, all vaping products that have been released since February 2007--every product on the market today--would have to retroactively undergo a potentially multimillion-dollar approvals process.

"If you were writing a regulation with the goal of helping major tobacco companies, destroying small businesses and eliminating local jobs, this is how you would do it," said Gregory Conley, President of the American Vaping Association, a nonprofit organization that champions vapor products as alternatives to combustible tobacco products.

At Baker White Inc., an internationally recognized e-liquid manufacturer, 18 people will lose their jobs and $5 million in economic impact will cease to exist. Baker White Inc. has been in business for almost four years and has grown exponentially since its creation.

Baker created his business with the hope to provide quality, U.S. based product and work with reputable chemists to create the best results. Baker has created new lives for his employees; many were unemployed or under-employed and are now trained for high-skill jobs. Baker invites Senator Franken and Senator Klobuchar or any of their staffers to tour his facility.

Between 9 and 10 million Americans regularly use vaping products, many as an alternative to or a transition away from tobacco products. Earlier this year, the Royal College of Physicians released a landmark report estimating that vaping is at least 95 percent less hazardous than smoking.

The Cole-Bishop amendment would save local businesses and jobs, while at the same time allowing the FDA to set product standards and uniformly regulate all vapor products. When Congress passes its omnibus funding bill later this year, Senators Franken and Klobuchar should stand up for these life-changing technology products by fighting to keep the Cole-Bishop amendment in the final package.