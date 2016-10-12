The Real Estate Company gets a new realtor

Tricia Bellefeuille is a new realtor of The Real Estate Company of Detroit Lakes.

Tricia strives to provide integrity, energy, hard work, and a creative service in every detail of your real estate transaction.

Tricia has lived in the Detroit Lakes area for the past 17 years, where she has built a successful career as a stylist over the past 23 years, opening her own salon in 2003, Styles on Willow, a renovated 1930's Cottage home, which she still owns today.

Tricia is married to Alan Bellefeuille a native of Detroit Lakes, Minn. and is a mother of two children, Maci, 14, and Carter, 12.

Tricia is also a co-owner of Bellefeuille Construction, a Custom Home Construction Company of Detroit Lakes, where she has been part of the construction business over the past 17 years buying and selling real estate and designing custom homes.

Tricia is passionate about using her experiences in construction and customer service to help you in all your real estate needs.