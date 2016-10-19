WCI receives Responsive Philanthropy Award

The MIFs have demonstrated responsive philanthropy since their inception. They were created to be responsive agents to the farming, mining and community crises devastating rural Minnesota 30 years ago. Designed to empower and organize local people to address issues they faced, each MIF has developed uniquely over the years in response to key issues in their respective regions. Their determination and prudent use of assets help to ensure that the people in their regions have more opportunity and the best possible start in life.

Individually and collectively, they share a culture of collaboration with the citizens of their regions, with nonprofit and business partners and with each other. An example of this includes the recent award from the state of Minnesota to support the joint work of the MIFs around Pre-K to grade 3 alignment, recognizing their key role in improving early learning outcomes in rural Minnesota.

Another example is the small business and nonprofit emergency grant programs that were set up to quickly provide financial support to stabilize organizations dealing with extreme weather events that devastate small towns.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the work we have accomplished together," said WCI President Brad Barth. "With the support of the McKnight Foundation, the MIFs have had great impact throughout Greater Minnesota."

Together, the MIFs have awarded more than 34,000 grants totaling $203 million, $68.5 million in business loans and have combined assets totaling $270 million.

West Central Initiative is a regional community foundation serving the nine west central Minnesota counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin. WCI invests resources in communities for regional success, using the tools of economic development and community development, and by promoting philanthropy.