Average MN gas prices down for October

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 27.5 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.4 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Oct. 17 in Minnesota have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.42/gallon in 2015, $2.92/gallon in 2014, $3.32/gallon in 2013, $3.67/gallon in 2012 and $3.52/gallon in 2011.

Areas nearby Minnesota and their current gas price climate: Wisconsin--$2.19/gallon, down 3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/gallon. Fargo--$2.06/gallon, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.09/gallon. Twin Cities--$2.15/gallon, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.17/gallon.

"October is a time we all expect gas prices to decline. Looking at the change in the U.S. average price for Octobers from 2015 to 2012, it's dropped from October 1 to October 31 by 12, 34, 11 and 26 cents respectively," said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "That's an average decrease of 20 cents per gallon during the last four Octobers."

"But this month has proven to be an exception with the national average still a few cents higher than where it was on Oct. 1 at $2.22. While the price increase of crude oil has stalled the expected price decrease for retail gasoline, problems at major refineries in IN, TX, LA and CA have adversely impacted supply as well. The most recent EIA report shows U.S. refinery output at just 85.5 percent, the lowest level since January 22, 2015," Laskoski noted.