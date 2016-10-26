Nereson's hires new service consultant
Josh Siewert is Nereson Automotive's newest service consultant.
Siewert went to school at North Dakota State College of Science for Automotive Technologies and has been in the business for nine years as a technician and service writer.
Originally from Jamestown North Dakota, Siewert moved to the area and just got married on July 9 to Emily Clark from Wadena, MN. Siewert has two children, Kendra and Isabella.
"What I bring to the table is great personality," Siewert said.
He's easy to work with, honest, hardworking and ready to go the extra mile.