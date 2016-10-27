Lakes Crisis & Resource Center is a nonprofit organization serving men, women and children in Becker County and the surrounding communities. Programs include advocacy services (domestic violence, sexual assault, general crime), mental health services, children services program, kinship, positive connections parenting time center and mary's place.

BTD provides a complete spectrum of custom metalwork services to some of the world's top brands. These services include metal fabrication, forming, welding, tool and dye work, machining, powder coating, prototyping, laser cutting, robotic welding, stamping, cutting, tubing, CNC, EDM and much more.