Lakes Crisis & Resource Center Receives $10,000 match from BTD for Give to the Max Day
Lakes Crisis & Resource Center has received a match in the amount of $10,000 from BTD to support our shelter, victims of general crime and those affected by domestic violence. Donations for Give to the Max Day are accepted from November 1-17. BTD will double every donation received during this event until the $10,000 match is met.
Lakes Crisis & Resource Center is a nonprofit organization serving men, women and children in Becker County and the surrounding communities. Programs include advocacy services (domestic violence, sexual assault, general crime), mental health services, children services program, kinship, positive connections parenting time center and mary's place.
BTD provides a complete spectrum of custom metalwork services to some of the world's top brands. These services include metal fabrication, forming, welding, tool and dye work, machining, powder coating, prototyping, laser cutting, robotic welding, stamping, cutting, tubing, CNC, EDM and much more.