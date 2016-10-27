For many Americans, buying a pricey new costume for their children to enjoy for a few hours one night isn't a good use of funds. Children's resale stores like Children's Orchard, a national franchise with a store in Minn., not only purchase gently-used costumes for cash on the spot, they sell kids' costumes for up to 70 percent less than what they'd cost at a retail store.

"Kids outgrow their costumes quickly, so even if they were willing to wear them for a second Halloween, odds are they wouldn't fit," says Chad Olson, chief operating officer of NTY Franchise Company, the parent company of Children's Orchard. "At Children's Orchard, we will buy their gently-used costumes for cash on the spot that they can use towards a fresh costume for this Halloween."

Selina Weaver, a mother of three daughters in McAllen, Texas, has made more than $7,000 selling her and her children's gently-used clothes to resale stores like Children's Orchard. Selina generally starts searching through the girls' closets around the beginning of the school year for costumes they no longer wear, then brings them in to sell in September. Then, she'll turn around and buy her kids' new costumes at around 70 percent less than what she would pay at retail.

"I recommend resale to all of my friends, not only to save money, but also because it's much greener to recycle." Weaver said. "Halloween costumes are often only used once, if at all, so buying resale means you get practically new items at a fraction of the retail price."