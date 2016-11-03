Clark Promoted at Bell Bank
Tamar Clark has been promoted to personal banking officer at Bell Bank, located at 920 Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes. In her new position, Clark will sell and grow deposit accounts and work with customers on consumer loans and other retail banking services.
Originally from Detroit Lakes, Clark earned an AAS degree in business entrepreneurship from MSCTC in Detroit Lakes. She has been with Bell Bank since 2011.
Clark lives in Frazee.
Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Fargo, Bell Bank is the largest independently owned bank in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, with 20 banking locations and nearly $4 billion in assets.