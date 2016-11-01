Bell again named among nation's 'Best banks to work for'

Best Banks to Work For was initiated in 2013 to identify, recognize and honor the best banks to work for in the nation. To be considered for participation, banks had to be a commercial or savings bank, thrift, mutual association, mutual savings bank or savings and loan association with at least 50 employees working in the U.S.

Bell's employee programs and benefits, including the unique Pay It Forward program, were highlights of its designation as a Best Bank to Work For. Since 2008, Pay It Forward has empowered Bell employees to give away more than $9 million as they choose to individuals, families and organizations in need.

Michael Solberg, Bell president & CEO, noted that employee surveys played a key role in the Best Banks to Work For designation. An assessment of each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, along with the employee survey worth 75 percent of the total evaluation, determined the top banks and final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed data and determined the final rankings.

Founded in 1966, Bell Bank is headquartered in Fargo and has more than 1,000 employees. Bell has 20 full-service banking locations in North Dakota and Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as well as mortgage and wealth management offices.