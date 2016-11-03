Apex Engineering hires seven

Sam Anderson is an engineering technician in our transportation group. Anderson has an Associates of Applied Sciences degree in civil engineering technology from South Central College. Prior to joining Apex, Anderson was an intern for the Cities of Mendota Heights and South St. Paul, Minnesota.

Brad Fettig joins Apex Engineering as a right of way specialist. Fettig has a bachelor's degree in natural resource management from North Dakota State University and brings eight years of land acquisition and right of way experience with Ulteig and Montana Dakota Utilities to the position.

Nolan Johnson joins the Apex team as a graduate engineer. Johnson graduated from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and interned for the Rapid City, South Dakota, engineering department and Ferber Engineering before joining the Apex team.

Jason Coley has been hired as a civil engineering technician in Apex's municipal group. Coley has an associate's degree in computer aided drafting from College of the North Atlantic. His diverse work experience includes time as a design drafter at CIMARRON Engineering, Ltd., Ibberson Engineering, Inc. and most recently, as a design drafter and project manager for Don Tietz Construction, Inc. in Detroit Lakes.

Madison Hausauer started at Apex Engineering Group as a communication specialist. Hausauer graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising. Prior to joining Apex, Hausauer served as a marketing coordinator for Discovery Benefits.

Robert Bain joins the Apex team as a survey crew chief. Bain studied land surveying at Peninsula Community College and land surveying and geomatics at Oregon Institute of Technology. He is a long-time member of Land Surveyors Association of Washington State (LSAW), holding positions on the board of trustees for the North Olympic Chapter, including associate of the year and president. Bain brings 17 years of experience to the position and, most recently, was a land surveyor for Wood Group PSN, Inc. in Minot, North Dakota.

Apex has offices in Fargo, Bismarck, and Dickinson, North Dakota, and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and provides consulting engineering and surveying services to clients in the water, transportation, municipal and facilities markets throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.