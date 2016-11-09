"Transitioning Liz from inside to outside sales was a no-brainer!" said Detroit Lakes Newspapers Publisher Melissa Swenson. "She understands the multitude of marketing strategies that we offer and provides excellent customer service. She also has a seemingly limitless supply of energy and ideas. Liz is the ideal multi media advertising representative and has already proven to be a valuable addition to the team."

Warling has been with the Detroit Lakes Newspaper for five years, and is enjoying the new position so far.

"I like being able to go out and meet with my clients and get to know them," Warling said, adding that being able to put a face to them is great.