"My wife and I both grew up in this area, so we are thrilled to be moving back closer to family," says McDonald. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to care for patients in this beautiful community."

McDonald earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistant Studies.

McDonald has worked in orthopedics for the past 17 years.

"I've always had a special interest in this field, and I find it to be very fulfilling and challenging," he says. "I especially enjoy sports medicine and trauma and have extensive experience treating patients with arthritic joints."

To schedule an appointment with McDonald, call (218) 844-2347.

To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."